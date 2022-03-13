Sumter Commission candidate raising political cash from outside county

A Sumter County Commission candidate has surged to a commanding lead in political contributions.

James Morris, an executive at cement-maker CEMEX, is running for the District 4 seat currently held by Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has given no indication that he is going to run again. Morris is facing four other Republicans in the August primary.

During the month of February, Morris collected $16,130 in political contributions.

Most of his political contributions came from people and companies outside of Sumter County. They include:

• The Collinas Group Inc. of Lakeland: $1,000.

• Florida Communications & Development Group of Lakeland: $1,000.

• Jeffrey Senules of Crystal River: $1,000.

• Virginia Banta of Inverness $1,000.

• J. Thomas Bronson of Brooksville: $1,000.

• Mark Morgan of Maryville, Tenn.: $1,000.

• Survtech Solutions Inc. of Tampa: $1,000.

• R. Fred Crabill of Lakeland: $1,000.

• Flatwoods Consulting Group Inc. of Tampa: $1,000.

• Shawn Scott of Hernando: $1,000.

• Roger Sims of Winter Park: $500.

• Amy Chappell of Zephyrhills: $250.

• H.W. Bill Freel DVM of Weirsdale: $250.

• Jody Nobles of Inverness: $200.

The other four candidates in the District 4 race are Sharyl Anderson, Jeff Bogue, Billy Bowles Jr. and Mary Rosetta French. Bowles, the first candidate to enter the race, has raised $5,084. Bogue has raised $604. Anderson’s lone contribution is $1,000 from a Brooksville resident. French has not raised any money.