Nelson D. “Don” Kirk (age 85) passed away on February 26. He is survived by his second wife, Joyce (Howell Volpicelli), with whom he would have celebrated their 25th anniversary next month. From his first marriage, he is survived by four children, Robert (Patricia), Michael (Mary), Anne-Marie Bellshot (Richard), and James; six grandchildren, Edward Serdynski, Stephanie Kirk, Tara Kirk, Michael Kirk Jr., Paris Avongi, and Rachel Bellshot; and one great grandson Isaiah Kirk. From his second marriage he is survived by two daughters, Elaine McCann (Michael) and Linda Joy (Wade); six grandchildren, Brian, Erin, Christine, and Michael McCann, and Travis (Lily) and Shelby Concon; and one great grandson, Roman Concon. Don grew up in Philadelphia, served in the army in the 1950s, and worked at Rohm & Haas in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia until he retired in the 1990s. He moved to Florida where he found the love of his life, Joyce, and a love of singing and entertaining others at many facilities in the Lady Lake area. Don also performed in many shows with troupes like “Way, Way off Broadway” and “Sentimental Journey,” often as comedy between dance numbers. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Don also made an impression on the many shoppers at Winn Dixie when he worked there part time. Additionally, he was involved in many clubs in The Villages and sang in the choir at The Chapel of Christian Faith.

A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages at Lady Lake.