Ronald Premo

Ronald (Ron) Paul Premo died peacefully and surrounded by family in The Villages, FL on February 26, 2022 at the age of 81. Ron was born June 2, 1940 in Ogdensburg, NY to V. Louise Van Duser Premo and Walter J. Premo. He was preceded by his mother and father, sister Judith Ann and Stepfather Hugh William McCartin. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Karen Premo, and their two children Todd Premo, Suzanne Premo, daughter-in-law Julie Thompson Premo and two grandchildren Madeline and Andrew and a sister Carol Carmody and many nieces and nephews.

Ron grew up in Ogdensburg, NY and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958. He played varsity sports all four years of high school and attended American Legion Boy’s State following his Junior year of high school at Colgate University. Ron holds an AAS degree in Mechanical Technology from the State University of New York, a BS degree in Physics from the University of Rochester and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York. Ron proudly served with the U.S. 7th Army, Germany during the Cold War as a specialist responsible for the readiness of Nike Hercules and Nike Ajax missiles.

Ron and his wife Karen relocated to Florida in 2004. Ron retired from Xerox Corporation in 2002 after 38 years as a Senior Manager heading up the Xerox OEM Supplies Business. At one point in his career Ron accepted a position as an expatriate to Japan as a representative to Fuji Xerox a joint venture partner with Xerox Corporation. Ron, his wife Karen and two children Todd and Suzanne, resided in Tokyo, Japan for 4 years. He had responsibilities in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India.

Ron was a longtime boating enthusiast and he and Karen enjoyed 46 years of boating on the Great Lakes, Canada, and U.S. inland waterways. Ron also held a license as United States Coast Guard Merchant Marine Officer and for many years conducted Vessel Safety checks for the United States Coast Guard. He and Karen were certified by The State of New York to teach the Young Boaters Course which they did for many years. Golf was also a big part of Ron’s life as he played many times per week. He was a member of American Legion Post 347 where he chaired the Boys State Committee for many years.

Ron served on several Boards with various organizations. Among these were Rochester Yacht Club Board of Directors, Association of Xerox Retirees Board of Directors and President of the Central Florida Chapter of Xerox Retirees. He also served as District 6 Commander of America’s Boating Association (United States Power Squadrons).

Celebration of Life: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12-3pm at American Legion Post 347, 699 W Lady Lake Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159