Villages resident suspected of selling drugs taken into custody at Brownwood

A resident of The Villages suspected of selling drugs was taken into custody at Brownwood.

Jake Thomas Bledsore, 22, who lives with his mother in the Village of Hawkins, was found sleeping in a red Dodge Charger in the parking lot of Cody’s Original Roadhouse at about 3 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The restaurant was closed and the Charger had been running for about three hours. Bledsoe was slumped and appeared to be sleeping. An officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana.

A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

Bledsoe also had $558 in his wallet.

Bledsoe was arrested on multiple charges, including drug trafficking. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $45,000 bond.