74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 14, 2022
type here...

Villages resident suspected of selling drugs taken into custody at Brownwood

By Meta Minton
Jake Thomas Bledsoe 1
Jake Thomas Bledsoe

A resident of The Villages suspected of selling drugs was taken into custody at Brownwood.

Jake Thomas Bledsore, 22, who lives with his mother in the Village of Hawkins, was found sleeping in a red Dodge Charger in the parking lot of Cody’s Original Roadhouse at about 3 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The restaurant was closed and the Charger had been running for about three hours. Bledsoe was slumped and appeared to be sleeping. An officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana.

A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

Bledsoe also had $558 in his wallet.

Bledsoe was arrested on multiple charges, including drug trafficking. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $45,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident worries about our nation’s security and says Vice President Harris looked like a “deer in the headlights” while on a trip to Poland.

Response to Larry Moran concerning Biden’s oil policy

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran about President Biden and oil prices.

We can take simple steps to recognize a stroke victim

A Village of Springdale resident urges her fellow Villagers to be prepared to quickly determine the signs of a possible stroke.

DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that Gov. DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician.

Clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold

Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby make the case that clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos