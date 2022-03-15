With heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Patrick O’Connell, Jr. on Tuesday March 8, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease he was 77 years old. Jim was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, godfather and Friend. Jim is survived by his wife Christine Vurno O’Connell, his daughter Rachel O’Connell Ifkovits and husband Michael Ifkovits grandchildren Lauren Christine and Michael James Ifkovits; his son James Patrick O’Connell III and wife Mary Gleeson O’Connell all of Danbury, CT. His sister Judy O’Connell and niece Elizabeth Christine O’Connell. His brother-in-law and lifelong friend Thomas Vurno and wife Maroa Velez Vurno and nephews Charles and Thomas Vurno. He is preceded in death by his parents James O’Connell, Sr. and Veronica McQuillen O’Connell and his sister Kathleen O’Connell Corcoran. Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY and at the age of 16 met his beloved wife Chrissy on a handball court in Marine Park Brooklyn. They enjoyed traveling and built a beautiful life together. The two were together for 62 years and married for 57. They raised two children Rachel and Jimmy in New Fairfield, CT. Jim graduated from James Madison High School and City College of New York as a Mechanical Engineer. He went to work for Consolidate Edison and after 35 years retired as a General Manager Van Nest. He loved his work and had wonderful memories of the people he worked with. After retirement he moved to Corolla, NC and then to The Villages Florida always gathering lifelong friends along his journey. Jim’s love was unconditional, he laughed all the time and will remain forever in our hearts. We ask that in lieu of donations, you call a friend and share a laugh, remember the good times and promise to make more. T