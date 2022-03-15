62.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...

James Patrick O’Connell, Jr.

By Staff Report
James Patrick O'Connell, Jr.
James Patrick O’Connell, Jr.

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of James Patrick O’Connell, Jr. on Tuesday March 8, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease he was 77 years old. Jim was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, godfather and Friend. Jim is survived by his wife Christine Vurno O’Connell, his daughter Rachel O’Connell Ifkovits and husband Michael Ifkovits grandchildren Lauren Christine and Michael James Ifkovits; his son James Patrick O’Connell III and wife Mary Gleeson O’Connell all of Danbury, CT. His sister Judy O’Connell and niece Elizabeth Christine O’Connell. His brother-in-law and lifelong friend Thomas Vurno and wife Maroa Velez Vurno and nephews Charles and Thomas Vurno. He is preceded in death by his parents James O’Connell, Sr. and Veronica McQuillen O’Connell and his sister Kathleen O’Connell Corcoran. Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY and at the age of 16 met his beloved wife Chrissy on a handball court in Marine Park Brooklyn. They enjoyed traveling and built a beautiful life together. The two were together for 62 years and married for 57. They raised two children Rachel and Jimmy in New Fairfield, CT. Jim graduated from James Madison High School and City College of New York as a Mechanical Engineer. He went to work for Consolidate Edison and after 35 years retired as a General Manager Van Nest. He loved his work and had wonderful memories of the people he worked with. After retirement he moved to Corolla, NC and then to The Villages Florida always gathering lifelong friends along his journey. Jim’s love was unconditional, he laughed all the time and will remain forever in our hearts. We ask that in lieu of donations, you call a friend and share a laugh, remember the good times and promise to make more. T

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident worries about our nation’s security and says Vice President Harris looked like a “deer in the headlights” while on a trip to Poland.

Response to Larry Moran concerning Biden’s oil policy

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran about President Biden and oil prices.

We can take simple steps to recognize a stroke victim

A Village of Springdale resident urges her fellow Villagers to be prepared to quickly determine the signs of a possible stroke.

DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that Gov. DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician.

Clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold

Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby make the case that clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos