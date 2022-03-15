71.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Village of Piedmont artist recognized for two paintings

By Staff Report

An artist from the Village of Piedmont recently received recognition for two of her paintings.

“Energy” by Nancy Dias

Nancy Dias was awarded third place by Juror Sue Archer for her painting, “Energy” in the Central Florida Watercolor Society Annual Juried Member Show held March 11 in Winter Park. More information on the show can be found on the CFWS website.

“Endeavor” by Nancy Dias

Also, Dias recently learned her painting, “Endeavor,” was selected by Juror Mark Mehaffey, an internationally recognized artist, for the 2022 Georgia Watercolor Society National Exhibition. The exhibit will run April 15 to June 3 in Watkinsville, Ga. Dias will attend the awards reception on April 23. More information about the show can be found at the GWS website.

