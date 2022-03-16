Sylvia Driskill passed away on February 21, 2022. She was born in 1940 to Leona Coomer (nee Younger) and George Coomer. She was a loving mother to Darla (Scott) Auer, Dane (Laura Belarbi) Driskill, and Lance (Sharon Folliard) Driskill; adoring grandmother to Sean Auer, Ryan (Shelby) Auer, Cameron Driskill, and Teagan Driskill. She is survived by her dear sister, Delena Doyle of Azle, Texas and many nieces and nephews. Her dear brother was the late Derald Coomer. She is survived by her former spouse and loving family member Travis Driskill. Online service: Saturday, April 2nd at: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sylvia-driskill/8810