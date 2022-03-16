63.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...

Sylvia Driskill

By Staff Report
Sylvia Driskill
Sylvia Driskill

Sylvia Driskill passed away on February 21, 2022. She was born in 1940 to Leona Coomer (nee Younger) and George Coomer. She was a loving mother to Darla (Scott) Auer, Dane (Laura Belarbi) Driskill, and Lance (Sharon Folliard) Driskill; adoring grandmother to Sean Auer, Ryan (Shelby) Auer, Cameron Driskill, and Teagan Driskill. She is survived by her dear sister, Delena Doyle of Azle, Texas and many nieces and nephews. Her dear brother was the late Derald Coomer. She is survived by her former spouse and loving family member Travis Driskill. Online service: Saturday, April 2nd at: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/sylvia-driskill/8810

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers for Trump need to accept he lost election

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that members of Villagers for Trump need to accept the fact he lost the 2020 election.

We need information about judges who let criminals go free

A Village of De La Vista North resident cites the case last week of a criminal out on bond who stole an emergency vehicle from The Villages Public Safety Department during a medical call. The man, charged in a previous knife attack in The Villages, had been set free by a judge.

The United States needs to stand up for Ukraine

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the United States must stand up for Ukraine at this time of peril.

Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident worries about our nation’s security and says Vice President Harris looked like a “deer in the headlights” while on a trip to Poland.

Response to Larry Moran concerning Biden’s oil policy

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran about President Biden and oil prices.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos