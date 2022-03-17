To the Editor:

It’s extremely hard work to defend the indefensible, but Carl Casale tried his best. Of course, he failed.

In a Letter to Editor a few days ago, he started his diatribe by calling me a “Trump fanatic…with little regard to real facts.” Of course, he counters with his “facts” which, for the most part, are misleading or outright incorrect. It’s hard to take a person seriously when they start the discussion with an attack on a person’s character. I am not a Trump fanatic, but I do believe he did more in four years for the betterment of this country than most Presidents have done in four. I could easily identify him as a lefty Marxist, but I will not do so. I will however attempt to counter his Biden defense with documented facts.

First of all: he uses the United States Government’s web page as a source for his “facts”! Does he recognize that the Biden administration is the source for this website? Just as former New York Gov. Cuomo used his state web site to post false numbers ( it was just exposed that he under reported Nursing home deaths) to forward his agenda, the web site Mr. Casale uses as facts, is just as suspect. As a matter of fact there is a legitimate question as to the accuracy of Covid death numbers being reported by the CDC.

He can’t dispute the fact that President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and threw 12,000 people out of a job. The pipeline is a safe and efficient method of transporting crude oil from Canada to our refineries. There is little dispute that had it not been shut down it would have helped us keep down our oil and gasoline prices which is fueling historic price increases at the pump.

President Biden also stopped all fracking in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. That one act, added to substantial price increases in natural gas and oil/gasoline. Mr. Casale wants us to forget this and buy into the President Biden talking points which are at best misleading and at worst, outright fabrications.

He and President Biden want to blame it on Covid. It is true that Covid reduced the need for as much fossil fuel because people were not using traditional modes of transportation in 2020 and 2021 as they stayed home or traveled less. Covid is not responsible for the rise in your gas prices.

Mr. Casale and President Biden, through his mouthpiece, Jen Psaki, want you to forget that gas prices rose a full dollar right after Biden stepped into power subject to his policies and never stopped from there.

Mr. Casale ignores the fact that the oil leases, since President Biden took office, have been encumbered with so much red tape they take years to satisfy. When Psaki stated that there are 900 established leases and they are not being drilled, as if the oil companies didn’t want to drill, she knew the actions of her boss were causing the problem. She’s like the typical leftist… ignore the whole truth.

Mr. Casale doesn’t understand the fact that President Biden’s fracking executive order placed tremendous red tape on oil company fracking, even on private property, and it stopped being cost effective to pursue it. Mr. Casale left that fact out, like Psaki leaves it out.

Mr. Casale, like President Biden and Jen Psaki, doesn’t tell “the rest of the story” as it pertains to the Alaska oil issue. Once again, they ignore the ominous red tape to find and drill in Alaska. There is more oil in Alaska than we need to keep down gas and oil prices for over a hundred years if the government wasn’t red taping it to death.

Mr. Casale, like President Biden and Jen Psaki, want to blame Covid for the high price of gas and inflation. That’s a nice target but it’s mostly incorrect and Covid has a di minimis affect on either. He used tortured logic to prove his point but clear thinking individuals know better.

Mr. Casale, like President Biden and Jen Psaki, wants to blame high inflation…wait for it…on YOU and me. Why, according to him, we are just out there buying too much stuff. If Mr. Casale would pick up a textbook on basic economics, instead of listening to CNN, he would learn that the dynamics of inflation don’t work that way.

And last but not least, Mr. Casale, President Biden and Jen Psaki, want to blame the evil man Putin for everything now. He conveniently leaves out the fact that President Biden’s executive orders that has caused the oil/gas price hike and started the inflation, preceded Putin’s evil war on innocent Ukrainians. Putin’s actions will have some affect, no doubt, but it didn’t have to be this way. If President Biden had allowed our oil companies to continue to drill and produce, we wouldn’t be subject to Putin’s actions.

Apparently, Mr. Casale, President Biden, and Jen Psaki are OK with begging the Saudi’s, the Mullahs of Iran who hate us, and the communist leader of Venezuela to reduce the cost of the oil we are buying from them. He’s okay with these evil men using our hard-earned tax dollars to fight wars against us and our friends.

Mr. Casale blames Covid on President Trump. He conveniently forgets that his President Biden called President Trump a racist when he stopped all flights from China. President Biden would have continued the flights and we would have lost many thousands more Americans to Covid. Nancy Pelosi invited San Franciscans to China town during the early arrival of Covid. Her actions alone caused many unnecessary deaths. But Mr. Casale’s hatred of President Trump, trump’s (pun intended) his ability to look at these issues logically.

Mr. Casale claims he is not “a Biden fanatic” but he is definitely a Biden apologist.

I believe Mr. Casale is a good Christian man, but he has fallen victim to the propaganda of the leftist media and the socialist bent of the Democrat party.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square