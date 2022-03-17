Linda V. Norton, age 78, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on March 7, 2022, in The Villages, FL. Linda was born on May 30, 1943, in Washington, DC and graduated from Western High School, Washington, DC. She attended Penn State University and then moved to Buffalo, NY and began a successful career in Food Service Management lasting 33 years. Her last position was District Manager for Sodexho Marriott managing 30 school district food service operations in Western New York and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While working for Marriott Corporation she was proud to be awarded the J W Marriott Award of excellence which she was selected from 7-15 exceptional employees per year from a employee base of approximately 250,000 people. She retired from her home in Holland, NY in 2001 and moved with her husband, Rick, to The Villages, FL in 2002. Linda is survived by her loving husband Rick Norton (38 years); her brother, Joseph Cobbe and wife Toy; Nephew Thomas McMullen and wife Stacey; Niece, Lynda McMullen-Boyce and husband Keith; Grandniece, Hana- McMullen- Kadi; step children Paul Norton; grandsons, Tyler and Zachary; Daughter, Kimberly and husband David; grandchildren, Kayla, Ryan, Jason; son, Marc and wife Wendy; granddaughter Alexandra; grandsons, Matthew and Jack; Sister in law, Linda Wichlacz; nephew, David Wichlacz and wife Jennifer and children; Nephew, Danny Wichlacz and wife Heidi and children. Last of the extended family is her beloved Shih Tzu dog named Gus. They were inseparable. Linda leaves us all with good memories of her kindness, thoughtfulness, and sense of humor. She will be missed terribly. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 19th, 2022, at The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln., The Villages, FL 32162.

10:00 am – open, 11:00 am – Service, 12 noon – Light snacks and beverages served