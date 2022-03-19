67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...

Steven Allen Strate

By Staff Report
Steven Allen Strate
Steven Allen Strate

Steven Allen Strate, 61, passed away, February 25th, 2022, in Florida after a brave battle with throat cancer surrounded by family and friends. He was born February 27th, 1960, in Belvidere, Illinois, to Fred John Strate and Mary Alice Huber. He was raised in Summerfield, FL and after graduating from Lake Weir High School in 1978 he worked as a superintendent in the building construction industry. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred. He is survived by his wife, Mickey; Mother Mary Carter, stepfather Eddie Carter, and stepmother Betty Strate. Daughters, Ashley and Danica Strate; Sisters, Pamela Dosh and Kimberly Hutchinson and stepbrother Phil Land. As well as five grandsons Ethan, Wyatt, Jax, Dannen and Eli. 11 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on April 2nd, 2022, at Kiwanis Club of Lake Weir from 2pm to 6pm, food and refreshments will be provided.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains about inaccurate weather forecasting in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

I am not a Trump fanatic

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a charge that he’s a Trump fanatic.

Love can be stronger than hate

A frequent letter writer, still smarting from the loss of his beloved cat, chooses to focus on love rather than hate.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos