Steven Allen Strate, 61, passed away, February 25th, 2022, in Florida after a brave battle with throat cancer surrounded by family and friends. He was born February 27th, 1960, in Belvidere, Illinois, to Fred John Strate and Mary Alice Huber. He was raised in Summerfield, FL and after graduating from Lake Weir High School in 1978 he worked as a superintendent in the building construction industry. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred. He is survived by his wife, Mickey; Mother Mary Carter, stepfather Eddie Carter, and stepmother Betty Strate. Daughters, Ashley and Danica Strate; Sisters, Pamela Dosh and Kimberly Hutchinson and stepbrother Phil Land. As well as five grandsons Ethan, Wyatt, Jax, Dannen and Eli. 11 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on April 2nd, 2022, at Kiwanis Club of Lake Weir from 2pm to 6pm, food and refreshments will be provided.