85.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 19, 2022
type here...

Wildwood debate team raises more than $1,500 as they prepare for state competition

By David Towns

The debate team from Wildwood Middle High School raised more than $1,500 on Saturday in preparation for state competition.

The students raised the money selling discount cards at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Village.

Joel Lemmer of the Village of Fernandina is a member of the Wildwood Wildcat Booster Club and joined the students at Lowe’s in their fund-raising efforts.

The debate team from Wildwood Middle High School was raising money Saturday at Lowes home improvement. Villager Joel Lemmer of the booster club is standing in the rear.
Wildwood debate team raises more than $1,500 as they prepare for state competition.

“The students are so excited. We want to do everything we can to support them,” Lemmer said.

Teacher Illiana Miranda is the coach of the debate team.

She said she is grateful for the support of the community because she wants the students to arrive at state competition “in style.” She said that includes having the right clothes and the tools needed for the students to do their best.

The state championship will be next month at Colonial High School in Orlando.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Spencer and Ulrich should hang their heads in shame

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to the governor’s appointment of two GOP insiders to the Sumter County Commission.

President Biden should be impeached

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident says the President Biden should be impeached. Read his Letter to the Editor.

All Americans need to do their part

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com suggests that we all must do our part as Americans.

Trump supporters and golf

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a followup to a previous warning about the dictatorship of the PGA. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Response to Ted Rall’s view of Ukraine

A Village of Gilchrist resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos