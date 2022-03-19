Wildwood debate team raises more than $1,500 as they prepare for state competition.

The debate team from Wildwood Middle High School raised more than $1,500 on Saturday in preparation for state competition.

The students raised the money selling discount cards at Lowe’s home improvement at Trailwinds Village.

Joel Lemmer of the Village of Fernandina is a member of the Wildwood Wildcat Booster Club and joined the students at Lowe’s in their fund-raising efforts.

“The students are so excited. We want to do everything we can to support them,” Lemmer said.

Teacher Illiana Miranda is the coach of the debate team.

She said she is grateful for the support of the community because she wants the students to arrive at state competition “in style.” She said that includes having the right clothes and the tools needed for the students to do their best.

The state championship will be next month at Colonial High School in Orlando.