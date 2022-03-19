Winn-Dixie will offer COVID-19 treatment medication at two stores in The Villages

Winn-Dixie will offer a new COVID-19 treatment medication at two stores in The Villages.

As part of the federal retail pharmacy program, and in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Southeastern Grocers will now offer Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir oral antiviral medications to eligible patients to be used in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases.

The FDA authorized the emergency use of both medications for individuals with a positive COVID-19 test and at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The medication will be offered at the pharmacies of the Winn-Dixie stores at Lake Sumter Landing and Pinellas Plaza.

Paxlovid is authorized for adults and children (12 years of age and older, weighing at least 88 pounds). Molnupiravir is available for adults 18 years of age and older. Eligible patients must have received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and begin treatment within five days of symptom onset. Patients must see their doctor or health care provider to determine if these medications are right for them and obtain a prescription if qualified.