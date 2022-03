The SeaBreeze Potters will hold their Spring Pottery Show and Sale on Friday, March 25, at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Members will be showing and selling hand-built and wheel-thrown pieces. Special pottery items will be sold to raise funds for Belleview Elementary School art supplies.

The event will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, email Jo Magram at [email protected] or call (845) 807-7489.