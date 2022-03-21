$100,000 renovation to be expedited at frequently flooded golf course

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has asked that a renovation project be expedited at a frequently flooded golf course in The Villages.

The flooding has been occurring at the Heron Executive Golf Course and has been impacting the nearby homeowners who are coping with mosquitoes and stench from standing water. There are tadpoles living in the water which provide a feast for birds, who leave excrement behind, residents said.

“The drainage that services the golf Hole #4 on Heron Executive Golf Course dead ends to a catch basin on left side of golf hole. During the raining season, excessive water will hold at this basin and not percolate in a timely fashion. When this occurs, it causes disruption to the playability to the golf hole,” said Director of Executive Golf Course Mitch Leininger.

The area requires a golf maintenance contractor to use a pump to remove the water when flooding occurs.

Engineers are reviewing the area and will provide a preliminary report with options and recommendations, Leininger said. For now the estimate to address the problem at the Heron golf course is $100,00.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley at Monday’s budget workshop called on the committee to move quickly on the repair project.

“If we have to do a budget resolution, we’ll do it,” Wiley said.