Budget concerns appear to doom $767,853 half-mile walking path at Lake Miona

Budget concerns appear to be on the edge of dooming a $767,853 walking path at Lake Miona in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee held a budget workshop Monday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The budget review offered some sobering news, including the fact that $2 million in costs will have to be absorbed thanks to increases in the minimum wage.

“Labor wages are climbing faster than the CPI (Consumer Price Index) which the amenity fees are tied to,” observed PWAC member Peter Moeller of Community Development District 6.

The Developer recently raised the prevailing rate for monthly amenity fees from $164 to $179 on new homes and resales. The $15 per month increase has buoyed coffers as there have been 1,600 resales of homes in the District this year. That represents additional revenue of $350,000 to $400,000 throughout the District-owned portion of The Villages north of State Road 44.

Another budget concern, is the fact that District Property Management is seeking $750,000 for anticipated sinkhole repair in the coming fiscal year, along with $250,000 for stormwater pipe inspection and another $250,000 for pipe repair and replacement.

The Lake Miona Trail, which has already been criticized for growing from a $150,000 project to a $430,000 project, now has an even-higher price tag of $767,853.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley, who is also chairman of Community Development District 10, noted that all of the supervisors in his district oppose the expenditure, particularly after an impassioned plea from Supervisor Steve Bova.

“I don’t see this as something we should be considering at this time,” Wiley said.

Community Development District 11 Supervisor Don Brozick said all of his supervisors are opposed to spending the money on the path, too.

“I agree with you 100 percent,” Brozick said.