79.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 21, 2022
type here...

Suspected price tag switcher arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jessica Hope Clark
Jessica Hope Clark

A suspected price tag switcher was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jessica Hope Clark, 23, of Wildwood, entered the store before 6 p.m. Saturday and took merchandise to the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned the bar code of a lower priced item rather than using the bar code of a higher-priced item.  Both items were scanned at a price of $3.21, when one of them was priced at $15.71. Clark attempted to leave the automotive department, but was stopped by store personnel.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Question about successful basketball player from The Villages High School

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident has a question about a successful basketball player from The Villages High School.

Thanks for all of the kindness shown to our grandson

A Village of Duval resident is grateful for all of the kindness shown to their grandson during his recent visit from Colorado.

Another Villager offers idea to address staffing problems at restaurants

A Village of Rio Grande woman offers her thoughts on the staffing problems at restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos