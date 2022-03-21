Suspected price tag switcher arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge in The Villages

A suspected price tag switcher was arrested at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jessica Hope Clark, 23, of Wildwood, entered the store before 6 p.m. Saturday and took merchandise to the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned the bar code of a lower priced item rather than using the bar code of a higher-priced item. Both items were scanned at a price of $3.21, when one of them was priced at $15.71. Clark attempted to leave the automotive department, but was stopped by store personnel.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.