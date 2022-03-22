81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
type here...

Dollar Tree store at Villages Crossroads ordered to meet fire codes or face fines

By Meta Minton

A special magistrate has ordered that the Dollar Tree store at Villages Crossroads come into compliance with local fire safety codes or face a daily fine of $250.

The Dollar Tree located at 486 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was the subject of a hearing Tuesday morning before Special Magistrate Joshua Bills at Lady Lake Town Hall.

A code enforcement officer offered evidence including photographs that an overaccumulation of inventory has piled up and is blocking doorways, including fire exits.

Dollar Tree at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake
Dollar Tree at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Attorney Charles Chen represented Dollar Tree at the hearing and said a followup inspection is set this week at the store.

“It is my full hope and belief that everything will be up to code by then,” Chen said.

He said a new manager is in place at the Dollar Tree store and the problems are being addressed.

Chen added that correspondence between the town’s code enforcement department and Dollar General demonstrated the company has been responsive and trying to address the problems.

However, he asked that a 45-day extension be granted to give the store adequate time to come into compliance.

The special magistrate was hesitant to grant the extension, citing safety concerns. Bills gave Dollar General until the end of business on March 29 to address the fire code violations.

“The fines would begin to accrue on March 30,” Bills warned.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Legislation would reform Florida’s outdated law on divorce

A reader from Coral Gables responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about an effort to reform Florida’s laws on divorce and alimony.

Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran. He wonders if Larry is getting much of his propaganda from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

New conservatism focused on hatred

A reader from Colorado warns that we are seeing a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parents’ beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos