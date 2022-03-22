Dollar Tree store at Villages Crossroads ordered to meet fire codes or face fines

A special magistrate has ordered that the Dollar Tree store at Villages Crossroads come into compliance with local fire safety codes or face a daily fine of $250.

The Dollar Tree located at 486 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 was the subject of a hearing Tuesday morning before Special Magistrate Joshua Bills at Lady Lake Town Hall.

A code enforcement officer offered evidence including photographs that an overaccumulation of inventory has piled up and is blocking doorways, including fire exits.

Attorney Charles Chen represented Dollar Tree at the hearing and said a followup inspection is set this week at the store.

“It is my full hope and belief that everything will be up to code by then,” Chen said.

He said a new manager is in place at the Dollar Tree store and the problems are being addressed.

Chen added that correspondence between the town’s code enforcement department and Dollar General demonstrated the company has been responsive and trying to address the problems.

However, he asked that a 45-day extension be granted to give the store adequate time to come into compliance.

The special magistrate was hesitant to grant the extension, citing safety concerns. Bills gave Dollar General until the end of business on March 29 to address the fire code violations.

“The fines would begin to accrue on March 30,” Bills warned.