Thursday, March 24, 2022
Johnny Appleseed brought to life for Puc Puggy members

By Staff Report

Members of the Puc Puggy chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution learned about Johnny Appleseed from an award-winning teacher during their monthly meeting March 18 at the Savannah Center.

Mary Zabel, who taught 37 years in Christian elementary schools while receiving two teaching awards, gave a presentation titled, “Johnny Appleseed, A Pioneer and a Legend.”

Growing up after the American Revolution, John Chapman gained an appreciation of his family’s apple orchard and flower garden. When pioneers began moving west, the young nurseryman began planting apple orchards according to anticipated migration trails so the orchards were well established before people settled there.

During his lifetime, Chapman became known far and wide as “Johnny Appleseed.” Many of the orchards he planted still remain today, yet his name has faded from history. During the lunch break, attendees had the chance to see Zabel’s display of Johnny Appleseed pictures and artifacts.

