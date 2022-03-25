72.1 F
The Villages
Friday, March 25, 2022
Alligator Posing At Brownwood Paddock Square In The Villages

By Staff Report

This alligator was kind enough to pose for a photo at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

