Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

To the Editor:

On Tuesday night I attended the Sumter County Commission meeting, my first as a resident of The Villages. At that meeting two new commissioners were sworn in, to replace two suspended commissioners. While I have no idea if anyone is guilty of anything, nor do I know of or could recognize any person who is involved in any of the accused crimes, I witnessed one of the most appalling and abhorrent statements from Commissioner Gilpin. He stated that the governor has “made some very wise decisions.”

I personally find this statement to be a slap in the face to all people who believe in local government. He said that he felt it necessary that the governor needed to make a change in a local issue (again). This is a slap in the face to the majority of the voters in this district; and he is saying that he welcomes it when state government steps in to make a “wise well-thought out decision.” Since when does a local commission want a governor to step in? What about local control over local decisions (a truly Republican philosophy)? Oh yeah, you want the state to step in when things don’t go your way. Like when impact fees might be increased instead of taxes, or when someone on the commission might actually try to oppose some of the Developer’s plans.

This commissioner has demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of this county, as well as his willingness to kowtow to the state for their “guidance.” He needs to be reminded that he serves the residents of this county and not the Developer or the governor.

I truly hope that the newly appointed commissioners are not puppets of the governor (or Developer). But frankly, I have my doubts. Look who they owe their positions to – not us the residents.

Philip Sutton

Village of Belle Aire