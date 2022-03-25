75.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 25, 2022
Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yields plenty of winning recipes

By Staff Report

Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yielded plenty of winning recipes.

Mayor James Rietz presided at the March 19 event in which 18 varieties of macaroni and cheese were offered and 7,300 samples were handed out.

Mayor James Rietz with the Mayors Choice winner United Southern Bank
Mayor James Rietz with the Mayor’s Choice winner, United Southern Bank.
Sofias Hair Salon was the winner of the Peoples Choice Award
Sofia’s Hair Salon was the winner of the People’s Choice Award.

The winners of the Mac N Cheese Festival were:

Judges Choice Winner

Booth 2: Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake

Mayor’s Choice Winner

Booth 13: United Southern Bank

Big Cheese Award: (Best Decorated Booth)

Booth 2: Lake Glass & Mirror

People’s Choice

1st Place: Booth 14: Sofia’s Hair Salon

2nd Place: Booth 3: Lake Glass & Mirror

3rd Place: Booth 13: United Southern Bank

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

A Village of Buttonwood woman writes that her husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard was stolen from his golf cart. He has trouble walking and the golf is his only means of transportation.

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We admire Villagers who want to show their faith

A couple from the Village of Bonnybrook, in a Letter to the Editor, offers support for Villagers who want to show their faith by displaying little white crosses.

The Villages Daily Sun’s headline on repeal initiative for ‘One Sumter’

A League of Women Voters official responds to a headline in The Villages Daily Sun about an effort to repeal “One Sumter.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Worker in The Villages says keep the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman who works in The Villages makes the case for keeping the little white crosses.

