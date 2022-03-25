Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yields plenty of winning recipes

Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yielded plenty of winning recipes.
Mayor James Rietz presided at the March 19 event in which 18 varieties of macaroni and cheese were offered and 7,300 samples were handed out.
The winners of the Mac N Cheese Festival were:
Judges Choice Winner
Booth 2: Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake
Mayor’s Choice Winner
Booth 13: United Southern Bank
Big Cheese Award: (Best Decorated Booth)
Booth 2: Lake Glass & Mirror
People’s Choice
1st Place: Booth 14: Sofia’s Hair Salon
2nd Place: Booth 3: Lake Glass & Mirror
3rd Place: Booth 13: United Southern Bank