Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yields plenty of winning recipes

Lady Lake’s first Mac N Cheese Festival yielded plenty of winning recipes.

Mayor James Rietz presided at the March 19 event in which 18 varieties of macaroni and cheese were offered and 7,300 samples were handed out.

The winners of the Mac N Cheese Festival were:

Judges Choice Winner

Booth 2: Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake

Mayor’s Choice Winner

Booth 13: United Southern Bank

Big Cheese Award: (Best Decorated Booth)

Booth 2: Lake Glass & Mirror

People’s Choice

1st Place: Booth 14: Sofia’s Hair Salon

2nd Place: Booth 3: Lake Glass & Mirror

3rd Place: Booth 13: United Southern Bank