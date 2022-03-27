77.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Sons of American Legion golf tourney to benefit children’s charity

By Staff Report

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 347 will hold a charity golf tournament in May to benefit the Child Welfare Foundation, an American Legion charity to benefit children in need.

The event will be held Saturday, May 14, at Harbor Hills Golf Course, starting with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble and concluding with a luncheon and prizes awarded at the American Legion Post 347 Hall in Lady Lake.

The cost is $75 per player. Players or teams may register by sending check(s), along with a list of the players with their phone numbers, Sons of the American Legion, P.O.Box 1534, Lady Lake FL 32158.

 

 

