Inspirational Success Stories: How the TayCo External Ankle Brace Gave Me My Life Back. An Alternative to the Walking Boot Helps Patients Return to Daily Activities Like Golf, Shopping, and Much More!

Jack Hickey



When Jack Hickey, 91, fell in his condo, he ruptured his Achilles Tendon. His Doctor originally prescribed him a walking boot, but Jack had trouble putting it on each morning and he became very frustrated with it, because he couldn’t get out of the house. Jack described the walking boot as, “big, bulky, and heavy.” Fortunately, Jack was prescribed the TayCo XAB; an external brace that fits over his existing walking shoe. He says that it is, “100% easier to put on than the boot.” After wearing the TayCo XAB one day, Jack proudly states, “my mobility is back!” The TayCo Brace helped Jack get back in the Game of Life. It changed his quality of life because it is not big and clumsy, it weighs less than one pound, and it provides exceptional stability and balance. TayCo is comfortable, easy to put on, and can be worn with the patient’s existing shoes and orthotics.

Ellen Martin



Decades ago, Ellen Martin fell and was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. Then, suddenly, in 2019, she had a flare-up of severe ankle pain that would not subside. Ellen went to her Doctor, and an X-ray and MRI confirmed that she must have broken her ankle at some point years before, which now resulted in severe arthritis. At first, Ellen used over-the-counter ankle supports bought from her local drug store, but they made the pain worse. For a year and a half, Ellen “tried cortisone shots, but they stopped helping.” At this point, her Doctor suggested ankle-fusion surgery. Ellen was frustrated with this option, and wanted one more try before surgery. Ellen is legally blind and cannot drive, so it is critical that she can walk where she needs to go. Ellen then consulted with her Doctor, who suggested the TayCo XAB as an alternative to surgery, saying “This is the best thing I’ve seen in 25 years.” Ellen explains: “My Doctor said this brace will help me delay or prevent ankle surgery altogether. When I picked up the brace, my Doctor said, ‘this will keep you going for years.’ I believe he is right!” After six months of wearing the brace, Ellen Martin can now walk more than three pain-free miles a day. Like Ellen, patients across the country are living their lives to the fullest thanks to the TayCo Brace.

Megan Dow



In November 2021, Megan Dow broke her ankle in three places after slipping on the ice. After surgery, Megan was non-weight-bearing for two months. In January 2022, she knew that her Doctor would put her in a walking boot to begin weight-bearing. Megan was skeptical of the walking boot stating that it is, “three pounds, has this heavy metal plate on it, and has a rocker on the bottom, which will affect my balance.” Reluctant to be prescribed the walking boot, Megan thought, “there has to be a better way.” After a quick Internet search, Megan discovered the TayCo Brace. Although her Doctor was not familiar with TayCo Brace, he gave TayCo a call for more information. Her Doctor decided that the TayCo XAB was right for Megan and supplied her with the brace the next day. After not having walked on her foot since November, on January 13, 2022, Megan began using the TayCo Brace, a lightweight (less than one pound) alternative to a walking boot. Megan wore the brace with her own shoes, which allowed for a normal gait without limping. After only a short time of wearing the TayCo XAB, Megan’s Doctor allowed her to walk brace-free. “I believe that being able to walk in a normal way – and not in a boot – had a lot to do with why I healed so fast.”

