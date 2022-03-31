80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 31, 2022
type here...

Villager takes wife to hospital after ambulance fails to show up

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Last week we had an accident occur at our house. My wife fell and hit her head on the tile floor. I felt a huge bump on the back of her head with some bleeding through the skin. This was not her first fall this month. So, I called 911. After a few transfers I was talking to the local service. They kept me talking about her injuries, while sending the paramedics to our house. I told them about the other falls she had and that I had her in the garage in her “4 wheeler” ready to go to ER. The paramedics arrived in about 5-7 minutes. They checked her out (about another 10 minutes) and said she should go to urgent care. They checked on when the ambulance would be here. They said they were not sure which ambulance was dispatched here. I said it was at least 20 minutes, why can you get here and the ambulance wasn’t with you. They had no answer. I said at least help me get her in my truck I will take her myself, which I did. She checked out OK.
Yikes what if it was a real serious injury? She might not be here right now.
This must change. Why send paramedics without an ambulance?
The paramedics were great. We need the ambulance and paramedics. One without the other is just nuts.

Terry Welcome
Village of Alhambra

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Blundering Biden is bad for America

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends President Biden’s blunders are bad for America.

Will Smith is a terrible role model

A Village of Mallory Square resident writes that actor Will Smith is a terrible role model and his violent behavior at Sunday’s Academy Awards should have landed him in jail.

Allow the little white crosses and Buddha

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages allows little white crosses, it should also allow Buddha statues.

Why is Biden still in office?

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Ohio wants to know why President Biden is still in office. She believes he should be charged with treason.

How will apartment dwellers deal with noise at Spanish Springs?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders how apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square will deal with noise from the square and the bars.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos