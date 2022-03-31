Villager takes wife to hospital after ambulance fails to show up

To the Editor:

Last week we had an accident occur at our house. My wife fell and hit her head on the tile floor. I felt a huge bump on the back of her head with some bleeding through the skin. This was not her first fall this month. So, I called 911. After a few transfers I was talking to the local service. They kept me talking about her injuries, while sending the paramedics to our house. I told them about the other falls she had and that I had her in the garage in her “4 wheeler” ready to go to ER. The paramedics arrived in about 5-7 minutes. They checked her out (about another 10 minutes) and said she should go to urgent care. They checked on when the ambulance would be here. They said they were not sure which ambulance was dispatched here. I said it was at least 20 minutes, why can you get here and the ambulance wasn’t with you. They had no answer. I said at least help me get her in my truck I will take her myself, which I did. She checked out OK.

Yikes what if it was a real serious injury? She might not be here right now.

This must change. Why send paramedics without an ambulance?

The paramedics were great. We need the ambulance and paramedics. One without the other is just nuts.

Terry Welcome

Village of Alhambra