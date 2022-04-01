73.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 1, 2022
Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida but pessimistic about America

By Staff Report

The latest Florida Chamber statewide poll shows likely Florida voters believe Florida is headed in the right direction, while at the same time a majority of voters believe the country is on the wrong track.

Voters in eight of Florida’s 10 media markets believe Florida is headed in the right direction, with only two believing otherwise by a narrow margin: Miami-Fort Lauderdale (40:45) and Tampa-St. Pete (45:49).

“With Florida established as the 15th largest global economy, we have the momentum to continue building the brand of Florida throughout the world,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “We’ve seen over the past few months just how important it is to ensure the right things happen to keep Florida, Florida and moving in the right direction.”

The poll showed the top issues among Florida voters are jobs and the economy; education; and inflation and gas prices.

The Florida Chamber poll also found that Gov. Ron DeSantis is in a strong position for re-election versus likely Democratic challengers. He continues to maintain a solid lead over all potential Democratic challengers heading into his re-election campaign.

DeSantis holds an 11 percent lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist, benefiting from 88 percent support from Republicans and 56 percent support from NPAs. DeSantis leads Crist among NPAs by 16 percent.

DeSantis also enjoys a 10 percent lead over Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

