Saturday, April 2, 2022
Employers invited to participate in hiring fair hosted by Sumter County Schools

By Staff Report

Employers seeking entry-level workers are invited to participate in an upcoming hiring fair hosted by Sumter County Schools.

2022 Hiring Fair Employer Flyer 002Seniors eligible to graduate this year from South Sumter, The Villages Charter High School, and Wildwood Middle High School will be invited to attend the event, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 18 at South Sumter High School in Bushnell.

If you’re an employer looking to hire from a new talent pool, register at https://forms.office.com/r/N4WWZt8K8i

Employer registration will close May 4 to allow adequate time to prepare for the event. Participation is limited to 40 businesses.

The address for the school is 706 N. Main St. Bushnell, FL 33513. The event will be held in the gymnasium. Employer set-up will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

For information, email [email protected]

