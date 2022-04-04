Governor should focus on paying down Florida’s debt

To the Editor:

I read today about the sales tax windfall that Florida is experiencing. Nowhere did I see that our politicians are planning to pay down any long-term debt that we taxpayers are responsible for. The biggest problem with “our leaders” is when they see this money just laying around they’ll create new spending programs.

Mr. Governor, if you want my future vote, please pay down MY portion of our debt. You can waste the portion of windfall that is YOURS. If you and our other representatives want my vote, please be fiscally responsible. We don’t need new giveaway programs that go on forever.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp