Lady Lake gives final approval to new CDD at Hammock Oaks development

The Lady Lake Commission has given final approval to a new community development district at the planned Hammock Oaks development on County Road 466.

Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to allow the formation of the CDD at the development proposed by the Kolter Group.

The land is currently cow pasture and the entire development will be home to nearly 4,000 residents when it is completed. The CDD will be a portion of the entire development.

The CDD at Hammock Oaks will be a gated community with private roads. The CDD is only being requested to govern 378 acres of the development. The commercial properties along County Road 466 will not be included, nor will the multi-family component of the development. The CDD will include 1,156 residential dwelling units.

The landowner elected members of the Hammock Oaks CDD Board have been identified as James Harvey, Candice Smith, Greg Meath, John Curtis and Bradley Walker.

The Hammock Oaks CDD will be considerably smaller than CDDs in The Villages. Community Development District 11, which governs the Fruitland Park section of The Villages and includes the villages of Pine Ridge and Pine Hills, is 692 acres and includes 2,055 home sites. CDD 11 is one of the smallest CDDs in The Villages.