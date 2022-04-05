U.S. Marshals find mob hitman who escaped from halfway house near The Villages

U.S. Marshals have apprehended a mob hitman who escaped last week from a halfway house near The Villages.

Marshals found 64-year-old Dominc Taddeo at about 11 a.m. Monday in Hialeah in South Florida – 278 miles from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He was reportedly taken into custody “without incident.”

Taddeo left the halfway house March 28 for an unauthorized medical appointment from which he never returned.

Taddeo had been transferred in February from the Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman to community confinement at a halfway house at 6303 County Road 500. The halfway house is surrounded by live oak trees in a beautiful rural setting. There is no fence around the halfway house.

The Villages has been gobbling up acreage closer and closer to the prison in Coleman.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s. In 1987, Taddeo went on the run and eluded authorities for two years.

Taddeo had been scheduled for release from the halfway house on Feb. 10, 2023. He had indicated that if released he could stay with his mother in the Daytona area.

The halfway house where Taddeo was staying is operated by Residential Reentry Management (RRM) of Orlando.

“RRM offices supervise federal halfway houses. They provide a safe, structured, supervised environment for inmates. They also offer employment counseling, job placement, financial management assistance, and other programs and services. RRCs help inmates rebuild their ties to the community,” according to the Bureau of Prisons.