Salvatore Falcone of The Villages, FL, passed away with his family by his side on March 30, 2022 at the age of 82 from newly diagnosed cancer. The family is deeply saddened by his death but thankful he did not suffer long with his new diagnosis. Sal was born on December 1,1939 in New York, NY to Francesco Falcone (1896) and Marianna Marchese Falcone (1899). He is preceded in death by siblings Santina, John and Joseph.

Sal owned his own industrial supply business for over 30 years on Long Island, New York where he raised his children before retiring to The Villages, Florida in 2006 with his wife of 61 years, Lucy Falcone. Sal was a member of the Italian-American Club,The Doo Wop Club and The Villages Stick Ball Club where he loved to meet with the guys on Sunday’s and re-enact their days of stickball on the streets of New York City. He loved spending time with family playing cards, talking about his days of driving trucks in New York and watching John Wayne movies or the Hallmark Channel.

Sal was the loving “Papa” to his grandchildren, Paul Martin Heller Jr. and Jenna Marianna Heller. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Falcone, children Frank, Sal Jr., Jennifer and son-in-law Alejandro.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society in honor of Sal.