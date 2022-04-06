73.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...

Salvatore Falcone

By Staff Report
Salvatore Falcone
Salvatore Falcone

Salvatore Falcone of The Villages, FL, passed away with his family by his side on March 30, 2022 at the age of 82 from newly diagnosed cancer.  The family is deeply saddened by his death but thankful he did not suffer long with his new diagnosis.  Sal was born on December 1,1939 in New York, NY to Francesco Falcone (1896) and Marianna Marchese Falcone (1899).  He is preceded in death by siblings Santina, John and Joseph.

Sal owned his own industrial supply business for over 30 years on Long Island, New York where he raised his children before retiring to The Villages, Florida in 2006 with his wife of 61 years, Lucy Falcone.  Sal was a member of the Italian-American Club,The Doo Wop Club and The Villages Stick Ball Club where he loved to meet with the guys on Sunday’s and re-enact their days of stickball on the streets of New York City.  He loved spending time with family playing cards, talking about his days of driving trucks in New York and watching John Wayne movies or the Hallmark Channel.

Sal was the loving “Papa” to his grandchildren, Paul Martin Heller Jr. and Jenna Marianna Heller.  He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy Falcone, children Frank, Sal Jr., Jennifer and son-in-law Alejandro.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Cancer Society in honor of Sal.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages seems terrible from the outside

In a Letter to the Editor, a retiree writes that The Villages looks terrible from the outside.

Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident would like to know why U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster voted against affordable insulin for his constituents.

The big reason people speed in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his theory as to why people speed in The Villages.

Restaurant servers should be paid higher wages

A Village of Springdale resident weighs in on the labor shortage facing restaurant operators. In a Letter to the Editor, he offers an idea.

Governor should focus on paying down Florida’s debt

A Village of Pennecamp resident is urging the governor to use the sales tax windfall to pay down Florida’s debt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos