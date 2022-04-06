87 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Villager arrested with wine bottle in car crashes into sign at Village of Linden

By Meta Minton
Diane Walch Powell
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle was arrested after crashing into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden.

Dianne Walch Powell, 70, of the Village of Monarch Grove, had been driving a blue Nissan Rogue at about 8 p.m. Monday when the vehicle was found on Reagan Road near the intersection with Corbin Trail, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had been driven on two flat tires, had a smashed headlight and other damage.

Powell said she was heading home after shopping at Publix at Magnolia Plaza. She was “exhibiting slow movements and lethargic speech,” leading a police officer to suspect that Powell had been drinking. A check revealed Powell’s license had been suspended on March 22. She denied any knowledge that her license had been suspended.

EMS were summoned to evaluate Powell, and at about the same time Community Watch arrived on the scene and reported damage to the rock wall and lighting at the entrance to the Village of Linden. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

An “almost empty bottle of Yellowtail Pinot Grigio wine” was found just behind the driver’s seat of Powell’s vehicle.   

She was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. She refused to provide a breath sample.

Powell was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

