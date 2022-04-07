David Paul Larson was born to Seth and Madeline Larson on January 11, 1936 in Walford IA. He graduated high school in Wellsburg, IA and served 4 years in the Navy as radioman on the USS Balao and USS Trutta.

Dave worked in the electric utility industry for 37 years and retired as CEO from Wright-Hennepin Electric Cooperative in Rockford, MN, in 1996.

Dave was grateful to have married the two loves of his life, Shirley Smotherman, with whom he raised two daughters, and after her passing, Helga Greene, who shared his last 16 years in The Villages, FL.

Dave enjoyed exploring the great outdoors through hunting, archery, fishing, scuba diving, biking, golfing, and canoe camping in the Boundary Waters of Northern MN. He enjoyed tinkering of all sorts, especially restoring old airplanes.

Later in life, he learned to play dobro and jammed with a bluegrass band. He and Helga shared many adventures including international and RV travel. They volunteered in their local community and went on missions trips together.

Dave passed peacefully in his home on April 2, 2022, at the age of 86, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Helga, daughters Meg (Jim) Skemp and Amy Larson, grandchildren Tara (Clayton) Macone, Rick (Kylie) Jari, Jacob Larson, and Megan Larson, six grandchildren, stepdaughters Sharyn Beal, Sandy Bernier and their families. Preceding him in death are his parents, brothers Seth and Bob, and wife Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Oxford Assembly of God at 12114 US-301N, Oxford, FL, on Friday, April 8th at 11:00 am.

Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice in lieu of flowers.

A graveside service will be held later in Minburn, IA.