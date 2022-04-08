58.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...

Gordon Thompson

By Staff Report
Gordon Thompson
Gordon Thompson

Gordon Thompson, 87 years of age, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was a resident of Lady Lake, Florida. Son of Agnes and Lewis Thompson of Binghamton, New York. Gordon grew up on a dairy farm and also worked for The Department of Transportation in New York. Gordon retired and moved to Florida in the late 90’s. He is predeceased by: Martin Thompson (Son) Gordon is survived by his brother Jack Thompson; his Grandson Matthew Thompson; Great-Granddaughter Harley Aletta Thompson; as well as three daughter in law’s; April Thompson, Linda Huston, and Cheryl Ethier.

Services to be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida, 134 N. US Hwy 441/27 on April 24, 2022 from 11-1.

For those who would like to honor Gordon, there will be a gathering at Water Oak Community on E. Norman St. in the Satellite Community Center between 2-4 PM. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis under attack for protecting freedom

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack for protecting freedom.

The world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power.

Fund raising to pay legal fees

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers his thoughts with regard to two suspended Sumter County commissioners seeking financial help with their legal fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos