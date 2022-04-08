Gordon Thompson, 87 years of age, passed away on March 12, 2022. He was a resident of Lady Lake, Florida. Son of Agnes and Lewis Thompson of Binghamton, New York. Gordon grew up on a dairy farm and also worked for The Department of Transportation in New York. Gordon retired and moved to Florida in the late 90’s. He is predeceased by: Martin Thompson (Son) Gordon is survived by his brother Jack Thompson; his Grandson Matthew Thompson; Great-Granddaughter Harley Aletta Thompson; as well as three daughter in law’s; April Thompson, Linda Huston, and Cheryl Ethier.

Services to be held at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida, 134 N. US Hwy 441/27 on April 24, 2022 from 11-1.

For those who would like to honor Gordon, there will be a gathering at Water Oak Community on E. Norman St. in the Satellite Community Center between 2-4 PM. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.