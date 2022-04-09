65.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist joins in golf cart rally in The Villages

By David Towns

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist joined in a golf cart rally Saturday morning in The Villages.

The former GOP governor making his second run as a Democrat for the state’s top job rallied with local Democrats at Colony Cottage Recreation Center and at Lake Deaton Plaza. He spoke to Democrats at Colony Cottage and then joined in a small caravan of golf carts bound for Lake Deaton Plaza.

He was quick to take aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Governor DeSantis has turned his back on Florida’s seniors,” Crist said.

In unveiling his “Action Plan for Florida Seniors,” Crist hit on a number of issues where he believes DeSantis has failed the people of Florida.

Charlie Crist right signs an autograph for Villager Casey Marr
Charlie Crist, right, signs an autograph for Villager Casey Marr.

“This governor has rejected Medicaid expansion, has refused to lower prescription drug costs, has ignored our nursing homes and the workers caring for our loved ones, has attempted to silence seniors at the ballot box with attacks on vote-by-mail, and continuously, recklessly endangered older Floridians with his soft-on-COVID policies. Gov. Desantis is disregarding the most important issues. Florida seniors deserve better,” Crist said.

Villagers Karen Knight Pat Lee and Miriam Henoch from left were at the Charlie Crist rally.

Crist, a former education commissioner, also said DeSantis has been a “disaster” when it comes to education.

“We’re 49th in education funding and we’re the third-largest state, that’s embarrassing,” Crist said.

Crist is facing Agriculture Nikki Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. She spoke last year to Democrats in The Villages.

