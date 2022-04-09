64.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Southern border crisis about to get even worse

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

President Joe Biden has obliterated the southwest border, and it’s about to get even worse. The Biden administration is preparing to rescind Title 42, a pandemic-era rule that allows border agents to quickly expel migrants from countries where high levels of a communicable disease are present.

Reversing this policy will pave the way for thousands of additional migrants to flood across the southwest border and will exacerbate the ongoing opioid and human trafficking crises. Sadly, we have seen a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl flooding into the country since Biden took office. This deadly synthetic opioid is exacerbating the national opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in Florida.

We also know, human smugglers are exploiting these weak immigration policies to traffic women and children. Something must be done to end the chaos at the border and protect Floridians from the risks posed by lax public-safety laws.

That is why this week, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey and I announced new Congressional legislation giving states the authority to enforce public-safety immigration laws when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security won’t.

If the president refuses to follow the law, secure the border and protect the American people, then we will. As Attorney General I will always fight for the safety of Floridians and work with congressmen like Rep. Posey to build a stronger, safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

