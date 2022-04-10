Judith Ann Hildreth

Judith Ann (Secrist) Hildreth passed away April 2, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida following a courageous four-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born May 7, 1939, and lived life to the fullest for eighty-two wonderful years. Judy spent her childhood in Silver Creek, New York where she was raised by her loving parents, Francis Grace (Schultz) Secrist and Wesley Edward Secrist. In her youth, she rejoiced in singing, dancing, and spending time with her sister, Bonnie and many cousins. One of their favorite retreats was a family vacation cottage at Olcott Beach on Lake Ontario. Judy graduated from Silver Creek High School and attended cosmetology school in Buffalo, New York.

She took pleasure in working as a hairdresser and serving her clients. Judy spent much of her adult life living in Cazenovia and Fayetteville, New York loving and caring for her four children. She was an active member in the community serving and participating within multiple organizations including: Burton Street and Middle School PTAs, Cazenovia Youth Soccer Association, Boy Scouts of America, Cazenovia Ski Club, Cazenovia Watercolor Society and St. James Church. Judy was a lifelong lover of the arts.

She enjoyed many years studying and teaching dance (ballet, jazz and tap), playing the piano, singing with her mother and sister, and drawing and painting. Many of her works, primarily watercolor, focused on natural scenes from wherever she went, and were featured in local galleries and businesses. Judy’s interests also included bird watching, tending to her flower gardens and a love of cats, all of which she captured on film and used as subjects for her artwork. Judy was married fifty years to her best friend and partner in life Truman W. “Bill” Hildreth. The couple has lived in central Florida since 2001 embracing retirement, and spending time with children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Judy is survived by her husband, Bill; her sister, Bonnie (Dennis) Secrist Hergert of Lady Lake, FL; her children, Jennifer (Les) Buth Marquart of Waterloo, NY, Kevin (Jenny) Buth of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Eric (Danyelle) Hildreth of Pittsford, NY, and Brian (Jayne) Hildreth of Alfred, NY; stepson James (Tracey) Hildreth of Fayetteville, NY; thirteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A private family ceremony will be held in the summer of 2022 to celebrate Judy’s life.

The family kindly suggests those who wish to express sympathy donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, or a local arts organization of the donor’s choice.