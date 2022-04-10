Norman A. Holt, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 5, 2022 at his home with his wife by his side.

Norman was born on August 7, 1929 to his parents, Albert and Inez (Taft) Holt in Auburn, ME. He lived most of his life in Maine, and even received an Associates in Business Management from the University of Maine. Norman also served in the 82nd Airborne Division as a Sergeant. He was a Mason and helped his community through the Kora Shriner’s Temple out of Lewiston, ME and was a member of the Methodist Church in Yarmouth, ME. Norman worked for the Central Maine Power Company as a Safety Advisor and lineman.

In 1990, Norman and his wife, Norma, moved to Spruce Creek South. They then moved to The Villages, FL in 2007. Norman loved to play softball, tennis, and spend time with his family. One of his greatest and most loved achievements was receiving his private pilot’s license. He even took each of his daughters on a flight. Norman will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Norman is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Norma Holt; son, Donald Holt (Jeanine) of Lewiston, ME; daughter, Donna Holt of Lewiston, ME; 4 granddaughters, and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and an older brother.

A celebration of Norman’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a charity of your choice.