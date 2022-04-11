Michael Nicholas Thurik

It is with much love and sorrow that we announce the passing of Mike Thurik on March 28, 2022, age 75. He was a caring husband, father, brother and friend. He left this world peacefully at his home under the care of Marion County Hospice. Mike had been suffering a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now in a better place where he is free of all his pain. Anyone who has ever met Mike knew that he was a unique individual. With the enduring twinkle in his eye, quick sense of humor and concern for others, his engaging manner touched lives consistently throughout his life and soft ball career right to the end. He always reminded the whole family to weigh out the pro and cons or the good and bad of all situations.

Retiring at the young age of 53, along with his loving wife and teammate, Carol, moved from Poland, Ohio, to the Villages, FL. in 2003 to take in the wonderful lifestyle. He worked hard and played hard, enjoying golf and pickelball and the beach. He coached little league for about 4 years. When he had learned of senior soft ball, his eyes lit up. Friends and acquaintances may remember his quick wit always brought smiles and laughter. Mike and his many Cavalier teams had won several trophies and awards over the years, ending his soft ball career with a record of 12 division champs and 12 tournament champs. He was very proud. Lookout angels in heaven, here he comes. Mike also proudly served our country for 3 years in the US Army Services. He loved his job as a mail clerk. He was important to everyone, plus he got the first look at all the girlie magazines. His legacy lives on through all those lucky enough to have known him.

Preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Michael Thurik. Survived by his wife Carol (Vogt) of 30 years; a sister Patricia Sandfry; niece Genine Giampetro; nephew Gino Sandfry; especially proud of his 3 children and grandchildren, Greg (fiance, Megan) of Chicago: Krissy (Reagan) Bollig of Tennessee; Kerri (Adam) Kalman of Florida; grandson Connor Bollig, step-grandchildren Mary Reagan and Jones Bollig.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Marion County Hospice or Helping Hands, 1104 Main St., The Villages, FL 32159.

Celebration of Life with be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Chatham Village Recreational Center from 2:30 to 5:30.