Vietnam vet photo seeker to speak at DAR meeting

By Staff Report

A woman who is looking for photos of every veteran whose name is on the Vietnam War Memorial will be the guest speaker at the next meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Friday, April 15, at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Beth Braun has found 777 missing photos for a total of 1,957 Floridians killed during the Vietnam War.  She has spoken at past meetings and received the 2019 Community Service Award for her work in placing a “face to every name” on the Vietnam Wall in Washington. She works closely with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 in The Villages.

Doors open at 9:30 and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

