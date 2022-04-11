79.6 F
The Villages
Monday, April 11, 2022
Village of Summerhill man arrested after caught driving at high rate of speed

By Meta Minton
A Village of Summerhill man was arrested after he was caught driving at a high rate of speed.

Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3225 Shelby St., was driving a black Dodge Challenger at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a police officer discovered that the native New Yorker’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2020. The computer check also revealed that Brennan has seven previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posted $2,000.

