William Darrell Revert of the Villages Fl passed away March 31, 2022, peacefully at his home with his wife Linda Revert and son Billy Revert by his side. Darrell was born in Beaver, Oklahoma, July 4, 1940, to the late Melvyn Grover Revert and Thelma Maxine Raff Revert.

Darrell joined the Navy and served from 1958-1960. He went to work The Yellow Freight Co. and retired after 27 years. He and his wife moved from Kennesaw Ga. to the Villages in 2004.

Darrell enjoyed sitting on his front porch bench talking to his neighbors while they were walking their dogs. They called him the Mayor of Collington. Some of his neighbors came by to sit and visit and tell stories and funny jokes. He had a very good sense of humor. Darrell will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Florine Revert Hille.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Revert, son, Billy Revert, granddaughter, Claudia Revert, and brother Melvyn Denny Revert.

According to Darrell’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.