The Villages
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Florida United Convoy carries pro-Trump sentiment through The Villages

By David Towns
Villager Karl Lattig greeted the convoy as it crossed the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.
Villager Karl Lattig proudly stood along Morse Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon holding an American flag to greet the Florida United Convoy as it rolled through Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Lattig, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, greeted the roughly 50 vehicles that waved flags and honked horns at about 3:15 p.m. as they crossed the Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

Lattig, a 16-year resident of the Village of Palo Alto who will participating next week in the Senior Games, expressed himself with a phrase popular with the pro-Trump trucker rally.

“Let’s go Brandon!” he said.

The Florida United Convoy traveled through The Villages on Wednesday afternoon.

The convoy enjoyed a sendoff from The Chrome Shop on State Road 44 in Wildwood. It is bound for Tallahassee where convoyers are hoping for a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Then they will be driving to Washington D.C.

Flags were flying from the vehicles which rolled through The Villages

Villagers for Trump helped organize this leg of the convoy.

The convoy is aimed at promoting the resistance to mandates.

Former President Donald Trump has praised the truck convoys taking place in the United States and Canada. He has said they are, “Defending freedom.”

