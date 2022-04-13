68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
type here...

Sharon Kay Hinkle

By Staff Report

Sharon Kay Hinkle, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 7, 2022 at UF Health- Leesburg.

Sharon was born on February 1, 1945 to her parents, Charles and Cynthia (Buskirk) Kennedy in Pittsfield, IL. After high school, she met the love of her life, Robert Marvin Hinkle, and later they got married. They later lived in Mesa, AZ and in 2015 they moved to The Villages, FL. When Sharon was able to, she loved to play the card game Samba and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Marvin Hinkle of The Villages, FL; son, Jason Robert Hinkle of Wood River, IL; granddaughter, Ryleigh Ann Hinkle of Wood River, IL; and brother, David S. Kennedy of Plaquemine, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Developer is replacing Brett Hage with John Temple

A Villager running for the Florida House of Representatives claims the Developer is replacing state Rep. Brett Hage with John Temple.

Villager with sidewalk problem

A former resident of The Villages writes that the case of a woman who has to remove a sidewalk that has been in place for more than two decades is a reminder of why he no longer lives in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Does Russia need a Marshall Plan?

A Village of Sanibel resident looks at Putin’s power and the corruption in Russia and wonders if Marshall plan is needed there. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers

A Village of Linden resident, in a Letter to the Editor, recently encountered a golf cart decorated with anti-Biden stickers.

The Villages Box Office no longer selling tickets for local theater groups

A The Villages Theater Company, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to make residents aware that The Villages Box Office is no longer selling tickets for local productions. She fears it will hurt ticket sales.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos