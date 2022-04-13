Sharon Kay Hinkle, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 7, 2022 at UF Health- Leesburg.

Sharon was born on February 1, 1945 to her parents, Charles and Cynthia (Buskirk) Kennedy in Pittsfield, IL. After high school, she met the love of her life, Robert Marvin Hinkle, and later they got married. They later lived in Mesa, AZ and in 2015 they moved to The Villages, FL. When Sharon was able to, she loved to play the card game Samba and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Marvin Hinkle of The Villages, FL; son, Jason Robert Hinkle of Wood River, IL; granddaughter, Ryleigh Ann Hinkle of Wood River, IL; and brother, David S. Kennedy of Plaquemine, LA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal shelter.