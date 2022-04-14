Roy Murrell Perrow passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born on June 5, 1934 in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Betty, after more than 50 years of marriage.

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Navy for more than 26 years, receiving many honors and awards, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Following his military service he was employed by Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR), formerly Special Services, as Recreation Director at the Orlando Naval Training Center.

Roy had a kind heart and was always willing to go the extra mile for a friend. He was a member of The American Legion and Fleet Reserve Association.

Burial will take place at The Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a random act of kindness for someone.