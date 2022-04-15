William Paul Gorman, at 52 years old tragically passed away on April 7, 2022.

Paul was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 23, 1969. He lived his life unapologetically and did what made him happy. He loved his daughter, Slayer and the Florida Gators more than anything.

Paul is survived by his daughter Summer Gorman and his grandchildren Michael C. Parsons and Olivia A. Parsons. He will never be forgotten and will be deeply missed.

“An unforeseen future nestled somewhere in time. Unsuspecting victims, no warning, no signs.”