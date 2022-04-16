69.2 F
Saturday, April 16, 2022
By Staff Report
David G. Anderson, age 75, The Villages, passed on April 11, 2022 in The Villages Hospital. Born April 29, 1946 to Warren and Maxine Anderson in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a graduate of Penn Hills High School and Muskingum University where he met his wife of 52 years, Mary Cowden Anderson.

After 40 years working in sales in the Chicago area with Mine Safety Appliance (MSA), he retired as the Manager of North American Regional Accounts in 2009. Dave was a member of the New Covenant Church, the Optimist Club, the Chicagoland Club, and the Beetle Club. He enjoyed travel, golf and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, Mary, son Mark, daughter Lisa, and grandsons, Noah Bylsma and Micah Bylsma.

His memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 19th at New Covenant Church in The Villages FL. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to Muskingum University, 260 Stadium Drive, New Concord, OH 43762: https://www.muskingum.edu/giving.

