Monday, April 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Frank John Jindra

Frank John Jindra, 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday April 7th 2022.

Frank was born on September 27, 1939 in Binghamton, NY. He graduated from Binghamton High School in 1957. He went on to attend Villanova University. On January 12, 1963, he married Marilyn (Grodecki) Jindra.

They lived in Endicott, NY. Frank worked at Endicott Johnson Shoe Company for 25+ years. They moved to Penn Yan, NY, where Frank worked for Iron Age Shoe Company. Frank and Marilyn retired to the Villages in 2003.

Frank was an avid golfer. He enjoyed playing cards and going out with his friends. He adored his granddaughters, especially traveling with them to Disney and cruising. Frank was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend and was loved by many people. Our hearts are forever broken.

Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Frank and Helen Jindra of Binghamton, NY and his nephew Thomas Jindra.

Frank is survived by his daughter Audrey (Kevin) Olsen, grandchildren Angelina and Emma, his brother Richard (Kathryn) Jindra, along with his niece Lauri (John) Maxim and nephews Jaime (Carrie) Stella, Stephen Stella, his sister-in-law Sandra (Bryant) Ingalls and his niece Lynn (Martin) Bates and his great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

