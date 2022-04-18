70.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 18, 2022
type here...

On-again-off-again boyfriend arrested after alleged battle over his hair braids

By Meta Minton
Rober Donovan Malone
Robert Donovan Malone

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was arrested after an alleged brawl with a woman over his hair braids at her apartment in Wildwood.

Roger Donovan Malone, 30, of Wildwood was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he was found with a bat and a knife in the woman’s apartment at Club Wildwood on Huey Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He claimed he had the weapons in case the woman’s “friends and family tried to attack him.”

The woman, who has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Malone since 2014 and shares three children with him, said she returned home and found Malone in her apartment. She discovered that he had broken in through the back door.

The woman noticed Malone’s hair was freshly braided and she inquired as to who had braided his hair and where he’d had it styled. He became angry and punched her in the face, according to the report. He continued to attack her, and she pulled his hair in order to break free.

The woman said she fled the apartment after the altercation. She walked to Wildwood Middle High School where she called friends to pick her up. She also dialed 911.

Malone was arrested on a charge of battery. The Selma, Ala. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Ukraine

A Village of Monarch Grove resident remembers a famous quote to sum up the gravity of the situation in Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos