On-again-off-again boyfriend arrested after alleged battle over his hair braids

An on-again-off-again boyfriend was arrested after an alleged brawl with a woman over his hair braids at her apartment in Wildwood.

Roger Donovan Malone, 30, of Wildwood was taken into custody Friday afternoon after he was found with a bat and a knife in the woman’s apartment at Club Wildwood on Huey Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He claimed he had the weapons in case the woman’s “friends and family tried to attack him.”

The woman, who has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Malone since 2014 and shares three children with him, said she returned home and found Malone in her apartment. She discovered that he had broken in through the back door.

The woman noticed Malone’s hair was freshly braided and she inquired as to who had braided his hair and where he’d had it styled. He became angry and punched her in the face, according to the report. He continued to attack her, and she pulled his hair in order to break free.

The woman said she fled the apartment after the altercation. She walked to Wildwood Middle High School where she called friends to pick her up. She also dialed 911.

Malone was arrested on a charge of battery. The Selma, Ala. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.