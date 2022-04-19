75.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
type here...

Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Representative Brett Hage and Senator Baxley need to answer why the Northern Turnpike Extension is being considered through the heart of Wildwood, destroying two cemeteries and the community of Royal along its path. Why can’t the Turnpike Extension be a true “extension” by continuing along the existing Turnpike path, cross over I-75 before making any turns north or south. Instead, the Turnpike Extension is being designed with what I call “torture curves on a high speed road” just to destroy the life in Wildwood. The only reason I can think of why the road is not being extended on its natural path because the Developer is building new houses right along the Turnpike. I guess to the Turnpike designers, destroying life in Wildwood, destroying the unnamed Cemetery on CR219 and Oak Grove Cemetery on CR221, maybe the MLK Park and the Community of Royal is better than taking over some new houses from the Developer. The silence from Representative Hage and Senator Baxley is deafening.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

College basketball

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident looks ahead to next year’s college basketball season.

Let’s do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident says we need to do something before another person is killed on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need freedom of speech when it comes to political signs

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that freedom of speech is needed when it comes to political signs.

Confusing answers about cost for Independent Fire Control District

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident writes the information thus far about costs to Villagers for a new Independent Fire Control District has been confusing. His calculation shows he would face a huge increase on his tax bill, therefore he’ll be voting no on the upcoming referendum.

Oklahoma law does not show respect for human life

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident offers a critical assessment of the Oklahoma abortion law.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos