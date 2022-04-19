Hage and Baxley need to answer about Turnpike Extension through Wildwood

To the Editor:

Representative Brett Hage and Senator Baxley need to answer why the Northern Turnpike Extension is being considered through the heart of Wildwood, destroying two cemeteries and the community of Royal along its path. Why can’t the Turnpike Extension be a true “extension” by continuing along the existing Turnpike path, cross over I-75 before making any turns north or south. Instead, the Turnpike Extension is being designed with what I call “torture curves on a high speed road” just to destroy the life in Wildwood. The only reason I can think of why the road is not being extended on its natural path because the Developer is building new houses right along the Turnpike. I guess to the Turnpike designers, destroying life in Wildwood, destroying the unnamed Cemetery on CR219 and Oak Grove Cemetery on CR221, maybe the MLK Park and the Community of Royal is better than taking over some new houses from the Developer. The silence from Representative Hage and Senator Baxley is deafening.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere