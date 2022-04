Temple Shalom in Oxford will be hosting an open house at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Anyone in the community will be welcomed to learn about the Reform Jewish Temple. Attendees can meet the Rabbi and committees to learn what the temple has to offer.

Temple Shalom is in its 21st year of operation. Call the Temple Shalom office at (352) 748-1800 and press 4 for more information or ask questions at [email protected].